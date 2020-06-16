Star Wars Episode I: Racer speeds to PS4 and Switch next week Get ready to race through the world of Star Wars before you hit the skies with your Squadrons

The Star Wars universe is welcoming Squadrons into the fold later this year, but you can jump into pod racing a lot sooner.

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is zooming to PlayStation 4 and Switch later this month on June 2. Previously the game was delayed from its initial May 12 release, but now it's timed for a June 23 debut, according to Aspyr Media.

The game is based on the '90s classic, with pod racing including 25 playable characters from the Star Wars universe. That includes Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell. There are eight different worlds represented with the included race tracks, including Tatooine, Barooonda, and Malastare.

ATTN Star Wars Episode l: Racer Fans!!!

We are slated to release on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 23rd.

Thank you for your continued support, .gifs, and kind comments as we've worked on this release.

🏁We'll see you on the racetracks.🏁 pic.twitter.com/9hRgvzqvpZ — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 16, 2020

Work alongside pit droids to upgrade your podracer to go even faster, find shortcuts and secrets to lap your opponents, and play split-screen matches with friends on Switch and PlayStation 4 together. Engage in LAN matches as well on Switch.

Be sure to snag a copy of this newly-remastered racer. Somehow there hasn't managed to be another pod racing effort over the years, and this is all we've got, so it's worth revisiting if you're looking for a Star Wars title to play.