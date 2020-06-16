New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Star Wars Episode I: Racer speeds to PS4 and Switch next week

Get ready to race through the world of Star Wars before you hit the skies with your Squadrons

Brittany Vincent
1

The Star Wars universe is welcoming Squadrons into the fold later this year, but you can jump into pod racing a lot sooner.

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is zooming to PlayStation 4 and Switch later this month on June 2. Previously the game was delayed from its initial May 12 release, but now it's timed for a June 23 debut, according to Aspyr Media.

The game is based on the '90s classic, with pod racing including 25 playable characters from the Star Wars universe. That includes Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell. There are eight different worlds represented with the included race tracks, including Tatooine, Barooonda, and Malastare.

Work alongside pit droids to upgrade your podracer to go even faster, find shortcuts and secrets to lap your opponents, and play split-screen matches with friends on Switch and PlayStation 4 together. Engage in LAN matches as well on Switch.

Be sure to snag a copy of this newly-remastered racer. Somehow there hasn't managed to  be another pod racing effort over the years, and this is all we've got, so it's worth revisiting if you're looking for a Star Wars title to play. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola