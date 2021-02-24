Star Wars Republic Commando is coming to Nintendo Switch & PS4 in April 2021 Following up on previous teases, Aspyr Media has officially announced it will be porting Star Wars Republic Commando to Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Star Wars Republic Commando was a fascinating video game chapter of the Star Wars universe happening at the time. With Star Wars Episodes 1 to 3 going strong, Republic Commando took a deep dive into the roles of the elite Clone Troopers, giving players control of squad-based first-person shooter combat with the Delta Squad (no Marcus Fenixes here, unfortunately). Now, players will be able to experience that journey again as Aspyr Media officially prepares to launch Star Wars Republic Commando on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Aspyr Media officially announced the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch ports of Star Wars Republic Commando in a press release and trailer on the Aspyr Media YouTube channel launched on February 24, 2021. Coming on April 6, 2021, players on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 will be able to jump into the boots of a Clone Trooper in Delta Squad and carry out missions on behalf of the budding Empire. What’s more, the game will only run you about $14.99 on either platform. It’s available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch now. At this time of writing, the PlayStation 4 edition is not currently listed just yet.

With both first-person shooter mechanics, squad ordering systems, and various troopers with different specialties, Star Wars Republic Commando is a unique and fun spinoff of the Star Wars franchise. Moreover, Aspyr Media has been doing a good job of bringing classic Star Wars games to new platforms. Aspyr previously worked on giving the Star Wars Jedi Knight and Episode 1 Pod Racer games new life on current platforms and we have little reason to believe it won’t bring similar quality to the Republic Commando launches on Switch and PlayStation 4.

With the April release of Star Wars Republic Commando not far off, stay tuned for further details and information on the game here at Shacknews.