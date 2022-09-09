Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 9: Humble Starlight Bundle

While there aren't any major blowaway sales from the PC gaming space this weekend, we're taking today to check out one of the more eye-opening packages from the people at Humble Bundle. The Humble Starlight Bundle is raising money for the Starlight Children's Foundation and includes some of the very best to come out of LucasArts and the Star Wars franchise. (Oh, and Aliens: Colonial Marines, but they can't all be winners, right?) Even if you donate just $1, you can get Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic! Now that's a deal!

Elsewhere, Steam is continuing deals on F1 22, Forza Horizon 5, and some of the best from Rockstar Games, 2K Games, and Electronic Arts. Plus, the best from Focus is up, which includes titles like Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Aliens Fireteam Elite, and more. Origin has the first discount on the Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition, GOG.com is celebrating Star Trek Day, and some of the more recent releases are still getting a nice introductory discount from Green Man Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, Industria, and Shapez (w/Puzzle DLC). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Full Throttle Remastered, and Aliens vs. Predator Collection. Pay more than the average $8.70 to get Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords. Pay $10 or more to also receive Pinball FX's Marvel Pinball (Season 1 & 2) and Star Wars Pinball (Season 1 & The Last Jedi), LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for X-COM Complete Pack, Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack, Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire, and Army Men RTS. Pay $10 or more to also receive The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, CivCity: Rome, WWE 2K Battlegrounds (w/Ultimate Brawlers Pass), Duke Nukem Forever Collection, Sid Meier's Railroads, Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum, and Railroad Tycoon 3. Pay $16 or more to also receive Mafia: Definitive Edition, BioShock: The Collection, Sid Meier's Civilzation 6, PGA Tour 2K21, XCOM Ultimate Collection, and Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO The Hobbit. Pay more than the average $9.09 to get LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-8 and the LEGO The Hobbit Big Little Character, Side Quest Character, and The Battle DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive LEGO Lord of the Rings, Gauntlet Slayer Edition (w/Lilith the Necromancer Pack), Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for TIS-100, SHENZHEN I/O, Human Resource Machine, 7 Billion Humans, while True: learn(), EXAPUNKS, and Learning Factory. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Dungeons (w/Into the Dark, Map Pack, and The Dark Lord DLCs). Pay more than the average $10.42 to get Dungeons 2 (w/A Game of Winter, A Chance of Dragons, and A Song of Sand and Fire DLCs). Pay $12 or more to also receive Dungeons 3 (w/Once Upon A Time, Evil of the Caribbean, Lord of the Kings, Clash of Gods, An Unexpected DLC, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps DLCs). These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.