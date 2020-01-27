Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake rumors are on the rise again Fans of the early 2000s Knights of the Old Republic games could find some excitement in recent rumors suggesting a remake is once again in the works.

It looks like I’ve been hanging at the rumor mill a bit too much today. In a somewhat shocking turn of events, it appears that rumors of a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, or even a new game entirely, are on the rise.

Back in 2017, we reported on rumors making the rounds that suggested a new Kotor game was in the works. However, silence ensued after with no real confirmation on the game happening.

Now, though, it looks like several independent sources have confirmed that the Knights of the Old Republic remake is actually a thing—with some even reporting it might not be a remake at all, but a complete sequel to help make much of the games fit into the canon. According to Cinelinx, who shared reports of the now confirmed the Disney+ Obi-Wan series, a Knights of the Old Republic game is back in development.

It’s actually really exciting to hear that the chance of a Kotor game might even be in the works again. As a big fan of the original games, I’ve been waiting for another in-depth Star Wars RPG to dive into that really gave me that same feeling and depth. The Star Wars MMO, The Old Republic, never really filled that void for me, so I’ve been holding out hope that we’d see a return to the long-form RPG series at some point down the line.

Originally released in 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic took Star Wars fans deeper into the world of George Lucas’ iconic franchise. Developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts, the game was easily one of the most in-depth and universally acclaimed titles of the time. Since then, though, the Knights of the Old Republic series has floundered and died over the past fifteen years or so.

If these reports do prove to be true, though, it’s going to be a great time to be a Star Wars fan.