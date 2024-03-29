Shack Together 017 - SGF Predictions, State of Play, CoD on Gamepass, feat. Donovan Erskine
Will Asif be arrested before the next episode? Only time will tell.
Will Asif be arrested before the next episode? Only time will tell.
Asif asks a question about microplastics that leaves us wishing we'd grown up in the wilderness.
TJ joins us for a delightful romp through [redacted].
Now this is podcasting!
Donovan joins for a blade-laden episode of everyone's favorite SEPU podcast!
Asif brings the heat today. Don't miss it.
A hyper-competitive round of trivia steers the crew nearly toward the brink of madness. Who will prevail?
On today's episode we learn a crucial lesson about the importance of instant gratification.