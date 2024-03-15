Shack Together 006 - Backclogged, Rise of the Ronin Preview, Mario Movie Snub feat. TJ Denzer

Welcome to Shack Together! In this episode, host Asif Khan is joined by cohost John Benyamine, myself Joe Stasio, and Senior News Editor TJ Denzer. We discuss what games they have been playing recently, including Balatro, F-Zero 99, Like A Dragon: Ishin, and FFVII Rebirth.

In our first ever installment of Backclogged, the crew uncovers their most backlogged games, naming their top 3 games of all time that we've perennially delayed jumping into. From Disco Elysium to Dragon Quest XI, the list is chock full of embarrassingly shameful titles.

In Story Time, the latest news from the gaming world is discussed, including Rise of the Ronin, a new Super Mario Bros. movie, and the return of Halo 2 online matchmaking. All this and more on today’s show!

Follow Shack Together