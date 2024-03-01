Shack Together 004 - Donovan's Pokémon Conquest, Skull and Bones Review, Apple Blues

Join us on this episode of Shack Together as we dive into the world of Pokémon with Shacknews’ resident Pokémon expert, Donovan Erskine! Our host Asif Khan, co-host John Benyamine, and myself are joined today by News Editor Donovan as we talk about the latest, greatest, and frequently saddest from the games and tech industry.

In today’s episode, we’re kicking off our inaugural installment of Gotta Name 'em All where the crew test their knowledge of Pokémon games in a nail-biting, heart-pounding trivia gauntlet. Stick around for jaunt through the latest gaming news stories of the past week, including Apple's shift to generative AI projects, Donovan’s decade-in-the-making Skull and Bones Review and Nintendo's lawsuit against the creators of Switch emulator Yuzu. All this and more on today's show. Enjoy!

