SDCC 2020 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
It looks like there will be no San Diego Comic Con in 2020 as concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to make large gatherings impossible.
It looks like there will be no San Diego Comic Con in 2020 as concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to make large gatherings impossible.
Shacknews caught up with Jack Bannon, star of Epix original series Pennyworth, to get the low-down on playing Batman's ally Alfred.
Shacknews met up with Andrea Romano of Batman Beyond fame to learn about the daily work life and challenges met by working voice actors.
Shacknews had boots on the ground at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and we caught up with Nintendo Minute co-host Krysta Yang to talk about the Big N's 2019 game lineup.
Featuring a keen choice of sponsors, the Esports Gaming Lounge at SDCC 2019 is loaded with tournaments, events, prizes, guest stars, and more.
Learn more about all of the gaming industry-centered panels taking place at San Diego Comic Con 2019.
SDCC 2019 is soon to begin, and we've got all the essential information concerning start and end dates, times, and where to pick up badges.
Shacknews met up with the Voltron stars at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 to discuss the convention, gaming, and Epic Games' hit title Fortnite.
The stars of Dream Corp LLC meet with Shacknews to talk video games, voice acting, and confess their genuine admiration for Mark Proksch.
Check out some of the biggest video game-oriented events scheduled for this year's San Diego Comic-Con.