Evening Reading - July 21, 2023 (San Diego Comic-Con edition)

Around the gaming horn

Take a look at what's coming in Ubisoft's next entry to its racing series, The Crew Motorfest.

Celebrate two years of Pokemon Unite and pick up Mewtwo!

And soak up some sun with the Mario Kart Tour Sunshine Tour.

And finally, fresh from Comic-Con, The Expanse: A Telltale Series will get a special bonus episode focusing on Chrisjen Avasarala this fall!

More from San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios may not be present, but they sure timed the trailer for The Marvels to go off at the right time.

First up from today, it's finally here. Here's the trailer for Invincible Season 2 with a release date.

Before Season 2 arrives, witness the rise of Samantha Eve Wilkins. INVINCIBLE ATOM EVE, a special origin story episode, drops tonight on @PrimeVideo and screens 10 p.m. PT at SDCC!!! pic.twitter.com/K3EHK5qa08 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 22, 2023

If you can't wait that long, there's an Invincible special that's airing tonight!

Here's a new trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match. (And yes, that sure is Gilbert Gottfried in this trailer, which should tell you how long this has been in the can.)

Here's the Season 4 trailer for Solar Opposites, showing just how easily replaceable Justin Roiland actually is.

‘Rick and Morty’ Team Gives Update on Recasting Process Following Justin Roiland’s Dismissal https://t.co/j4B5qTa543 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 21, 2023

Ok, maybe not that easily replaceable.

Speaking of Rick and Morty, here's a first look at the Rick and Morty anime.

A look at what to expect from the second season of Interview with the Vampire.

'John Wick' Prequel Show 'The Continental' Sets Release Date on Peacock https://t.co/n1ZcxnKe53 — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2023

And get ready for The Continental to fill in the world of John Wick in September.

Wait, what about the comics?

Oh, right! Comic-Con is about comics!

JUST ANNOUNCED AT #MARVELSDCC: Frank Castle has disappeared, but a new Punisher saga begins. Joe Garrison, a retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent, is brought back into the action after his past rears its violent head. Read more: https://t.co/53vrhUEeoQ pic.twitter.com/my3d3SYCK1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2023

The Punisher is back! (But it's not Frank Castle.)

JUST ANNOUNCED AT #MARVELSDCC: Spider-Man faces a new villain from his Superior past and Doc Ock makes a life-changing discovery!



Learn more about Mark Bagley and Dan Slott’s 10th-anniversary celebration of everything that made Spider-Man Superior: https://t.co/ZKZRWDMtjV pic.twitter.com/8XjVKX0KQ1 — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) July 21, 2023

The Superior Spider-Man prepares to return just in time for his 10th anniversary.

Mecha-Hellboy meets mega-monsters in a new thrilling 3-issue miniseries, Giant Robot Hellboy! Creators @artofmmignola & @duncanfegredo bring to life the hit drawings from Mignola's Quarantine Sketchbook. Variant covers by @DarrowGeof @arthuradamsart--more: https://t.co/94BEJHuN9L pic.twitter.com/hWEmgsSGSI — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) July 20, 2023

What's better than Hellboy? How about Giant Robot Hellboy!

This could be a lot of fun...https://t.co/sqX6oXXZRG — Newsarama (@Newsarama) July 20, 2023

What happens when the Justice League is caught in the middle of a fight between Godzilla and King Kong? A lot of comic book nonsense, but we're here for it!

Not only is #Negaduck launching with @jeffparker but #DarkwingDuck continues its great stories by @amandadeibert this fall



It's a great time to be a Disney Ducks fan! Make sure you're preordering and subscribed! pic.twitter.com/CsDf9SlHPS — DynamiteComics (@DynamiteComics) July 20, 2023

And for those who love Darkwing Duck like I do, the Negaduck series is starting this fall to complement the ongoing Darkwing Duck ser-- wait a minute, there's been a Darking Duck series for the last year and I didn't know about it? WHAT???

Saluting a legend

Happy birthday to Poppo, who definitely would’ve been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always. pic.twitter.com/CNiirB3Qb9 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2023

A tribute to Robin Williams from his daughter. Never forget the massive hole he left on everyone's souls and also never forget the lessons he taught us about seeking help when we need it.

The stars come out for Tekken

Now I want to see Tekken 8 with a playable Mike Tyson.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Speedrunning challenges can be more enticing when the goal is to get everything. For me, this 100% run for Super Mario 64 DS is interesting because I don't think I've ever seen all of the bonus stars done before. There are some bosses here that I have zero memory of, for starters.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses graphics and the challenges and importance of artists creating a unified style for a single game.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq met a group of kids on vacation in Hawaii, and of course, made their day by playing in the pool with them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKTp4C9I3Q — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2023

Shaq is cooling off with the people for the summer.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

On a night that was supposed to be remembered for a violent cage match, everyone's going to remember it for... this.

This MJF/Adam Cole team is not allowed to break up, do you hear me? This is too good, man.

Tonight in video game music

Let's wrap up with Lame Genie and their latest cover. It's a shred-tastic mix of Find the Flame from Final Fantasy XVI.

