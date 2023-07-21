Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 21, 2023 (San Diego Comic-Con edition)

We check in with the big trailers and reveals from San Diego Comic-Con for this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews! I'm just walking back in from San Diego Comic-Con and ready to get back to work, starting with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Take a look at what's coming in Ubisoft's next entry to its racing series, The Crew Motorfest.

Celebrate two years of Pokemon Unite and pick up Mewtwo!

And soak up some sun with the Mario Kart Tour Sunshine Tour.

And finally, fresh from Comic-Con, The Expanse: A Telltale Series will get a special bonus episode focusing on Chrisjen Avasarala this fall!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

More from San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios may not be present, but they sure timed the trailer for The Marvels to go off at the right time.

First up from today, it's finally here. Here's the trailer for Invincible Season 2 with a release date.

If you can't wait that long, there's an Invincible special that's airing tonight!

Here's a new trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match. (And yes, that sure is Gilbert Gottfried in this trailer, which should tell you how long this has been in the can.)

Here's the Season 4 trailer for Solar Opposites, showing just how easily replaceable Justin Roiland actually is.

Ok, maybe not that easily replaceable.

Speaking of Rick and Morty, here's a first look at the Rick and Morty anime.

A look at what to expect from the second season of Interview with the Vampire.

And get ready for The Continental to fill in the world of John Wick in September.

Wait, what about the comics?

Oh, right! Comic-Con is about comics!

The Punisher is back! (But it's not Frank Castle.)

The Superior Spider-Man prepares to return just in time for his 10th anniversary.

What's better than Hellboy? How about Giant Robot Hellboy!

What happens when the Justice League is caught in the middle of a fight between Godzilla and King Kong? A lot of comic book nonsense, but we're here for it!

And for those who love Darkwing Duck like I do, the Negaduck series is starting this fall to complement the ongoing Darkwing Duck ser-- wait a minute, there's been a Darking Duck series for the last year and I didn't know about it? WHAT???

Saluting a legend

A tribute to Robin Williams from his daughter. Never forget the massive hole he left on everyone's souls and also never forget the lessons he taught us about seeking help when we need it.

The stars come out for Tekken

Now I want to see Tekken 8 with a playable Mike Tyson.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Speedrunning challenges can be more enticing when the goal is to get everything. For me, this 100% run for Super Mario 64 DS is interesting because I don't think I've ever seen all of the bonus stars done before. There are some bosses here that I have zero memory of, for starters.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses graphics and the challenges and importance of artists creating a unified style for a single game.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq is cooling off with the people for the summer.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

On a night that was supposed to be remembered for a violent cage match, everyone's going to remember it for... this.

This MJF/Adam Cole team is not allowed to break up, do you hear me? This is too good, man.

Tonight in video game music

Let's wrap up with Lame Genie and their latest cover. It's a shred-tastic mix of Find the Flame from Final Fantasy XVI.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of July! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

