Weekend PC Download Deals: Epic Games Store Summer Sale

With the Steam Summer Sale concluded, it's time to look to other shops for heavy discounts. Fortunately, the Epic Games Store is stepping in with its own Summer Sale. Many of the best games of the year are on sale right now, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, LEGO 2K Drive, and Deceive Inc. This also includes games that can't be found anywhere else, so take a look at Epic Games Store exclusives like Dead Island 2 and Star Trek: Resurgence.
Elsewhere, Green Man Gaming is having its own blowout sale and that includes the very best of Square Enix. The Ubisoft Store is offering deals on premium deluxe editions. And it's time to get back into Modern Warfare 2 with a sale happening right now on Battle.net.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Train Valley 2 - FREE until 7/20
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2023
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $14.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $31.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Forspoken - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $27.99 (30% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- High On Life - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Saints Row - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $9.99 (75% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $13.49 (70% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $16.24 (35% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner - $10.49 (65% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $17.99 (55% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $12.49 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $3.59 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Summer Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Tchia [Epic] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $13.19 (34% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn [Steam] - $22.39 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.84 (87% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $9.24 (63% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.80 (59% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $16.54 (34% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.71 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.96 (30% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $30.49 (24% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $19.84 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $12.24 (51% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $9.79 (51% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.24 (51% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.29 (52% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $4.00 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- Sifu [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $6.74 (55% off)
GamesPlanet
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Prey - FREE! from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Messenger - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Deux Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JULY17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Powerwash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Live A Live [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $22.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $28.37 (53% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Tactics Ogre Reborn [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more for Assemble with Care and A Short Hike. Pay $8 or more to also receive Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Lemon Cake, and Garden Story. Pay $13 or more to also receive Hero Comes Niko, Witchy Life Story, and Cat Cafe Manager. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more for Terror of Hemasaurus, Pinball FX Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle, The House of the Dead Remake, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Pay $15 or more to also receive River City Girls, Redout 2, and Trail Out. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more for Voltage High Society and Cloudpunk. Pay $10 or more to also receive Severed Steel and Ghostrunner. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gungrave G.O.R.E., Observer: System Redux, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Live A Live [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Powerwash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Summer Sale.
- Challenge Accepted Sale
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Challenge Accepted Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- The Quarry [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (55% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem + A Plague Tale: Innocence - $31.49 (55% off)
- The Wandering Village [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.24 (25% off)
- Curve Games July Jubilee
- Human Fall Flat - $5.99 (70% off)
- Patch Quest - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Ascent - $8.99 (70% off)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - $6.79 (66% off)
- I Am Fish - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Curve Games July Jubilee.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Maneater - $13.99 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Barotrauma - $17.49 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.72 (86% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.24 (35% off)
- Green Hell - $14.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Hacknet - $1.49 (85% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.09 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals: Epic Games Store Summer Sale