Weekend Console Download Deals for July 21: PlayStation Summer Sale

Summer is moving right along and that means it's Playstation's turn to offer digital savings. The best of PlayStation is available right now at a hefty discount. That includes The Last of Us Part 1 (and Part 2, if you want to catch up with that), as well as handful of other first-party Sony titles. Plus, find the best of third-party hits like Elden Ring, Dead Island 2, Humanity, and many more.
For the Xbox crowd, the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale is continuing for another week. As for Nintendo, they're still offering the best from Ubisoft and Square Enix.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Darkwood - FREE!
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown - FREE!
- Atomic Heart Premium Edition [Xbox Series X] - $76.99 (30% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale
- Elden Ring [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Deluxe Founder's Pack [Xbox Game Preview] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions - $59.99 (70% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition [Xbox Series X] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $27.64 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.69 (67% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale
- The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $59.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Elden Ring [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Humanity [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- After Us [PS5] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Tchia [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [PS5] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $37.49 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Wild Hearts [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [PS5] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Founder's Pack [PS5/PS4][Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [PS5/PS4][Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Deceive Inc. [PS5] - $14.99 (25% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $50.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Endling: Extinction is Forever [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- OddBallers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle - $39.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $5.99 (70% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $5.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Sports Party - $5.99 (85% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $6.99 (65% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $6.99 (65% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $7.99 (80% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random - $5.99 (80% off)
- Fe - $4.99 (75% off)
- Square Enix Summer Sale
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Nier: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $37.49 (25% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $7.99 (80% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- I Am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- ONINAKI - $19.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered - $19.99 (20% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $12.49 (50% off)
- SaGa Scarlet Grace Ambitions - $8.99 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $5.99 (80% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $14.49 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLC set - $51.99 (20% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Oh My Godheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $15.99 (20% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - $37.49 (25% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
