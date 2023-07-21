Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

White House & AI companies to sign voluntary commitments to safe development

President Joe Biden is meeting with Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI to secure commitments to safety and security in AI tech.
TJ Denzer
Image via Andrew Harnik/AP
With the boom of AI technology and implementation into a variety of apps and services this year, a major concern inside and outside of tech is safety and security regarding AI technology. It’s a concern that extends all the way up to the White House in the United States, where President Joe Biden has announced plans to meet with major AI tech companies to secure voluntary commitments to safe, secure, and sensible development of AI.

President Biden’s Administration announced its plans for this meeting of AI tech companies in a White House press release on July 21, 2023. Biden’s administration is meeting with tech company representatives from seven major firms, including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, all of which have been hugely involved in the current AI tech boom. The Biden Administration is securing voluntary commitments from these companies that their advancement of AI technology will proceed in a safe, secure, and trustworthy manner which does not endanger the public at large or consumer data.

OpenAI Logo
OpenAI was among the AI-focused tech companies that are convening with President Joe Biden to commit to safe and secure AI technology development.
Source: OpenAI

The three key points of Biden’s request for commitments from the major tech companies are laid out as follows:

For its part, OpenAI has already released a statement of adherence to the commitment asked for by the White House and laid out its terms for proceeding with safe AI development. With many critics, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, sharing concerns about the breakneck pace at which AI advancement is moving, there have been suggestions that it be slowed down or altogether temporarily stopped to ensure proper safeguards are in place. It will be interesting to see how the other mentioned tech companies proceed under this commitment to the White House. Stay tuned as we follow for further info.

