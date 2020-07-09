NECA Comic Con Exclusive figures & sale day includes TMNT, Predator, & Gremlins NECA is having a limited sale on a number of 2020 exclusive convention figures from franchises including TMNT, Predator, and Gremlins.

San Diego Comic Con may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn’t stopping all of the good that usually comes with it. Toy and collectible company NECA has a new slate of impressive figures lined up that would have been SDCC exclusives, and they’ll be in a limited sale near the end of July, featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Predator, Gremlins, and a to-be-revealed figure from a fourth franchise.

NECA revealed its convention exclusive lineup and sales days on its website on July 9, 2020. Among the exclusives revealed were the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Musical Mutagen Tour 4 Pack based on the 1990 movie, the TMNT Musical Mutagen Tour 2020 Accessory Pack, Predator 2 City Demon figure, and Gremlins Ultimate Summer Games Gremlin, with one more still yet to be revealed. On July 23, 2020 starting at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, a special sale will kick off both in stores and online. The TMNT figure pack and accessory pack will be available at Target for $129.99 and $24.99 respectively or online at Target.com bundled for $149.99. The Gremlins and Predator 2 figures will be at Wal-Mart for $29.96 apiece or online in the NECA store for $34.99 apiece.

Normally, these are exclusives that would have been on show at San Diego Comic Con where NECA is a regular presence each year with several unique and exclusive figures, collectibles, and toys to show, but with San Diego Comic Con having been canceled due to the coronavirus, Comic Con@Home 2020 is the event’s pivot to a digital form. As such, it’s arguably a better and more opportunistic year than ever to snap up what NECA had planned for the event in short order.

Just beware, NECA has made it pretty clear this is going to be a limited-inventory sale. The TMNT, Predator, and Gremlin figures will be sold until they’re gone and then that will be it. If you’ve got an eye on any of these figures, be sure to be ready on July 23 when the sale goes live.