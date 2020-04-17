SDCC 2020 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns It looks like there will be no San Diego Comic Con in 2020 as concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to make large gatherings impossible.

With so many major events canceled as of late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it should come as no surprise that San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2020 is the latest to announce cancelation due to coronavirus concerns. The organization behind SDCC just announced that there will likely be no Comic Con events in 2020.

SDCC 2020’s cancelation was announced via the Comic Con website on April 17, 2020. Originally planned for July 2020, SDCC 2020 will not go on as scheduled in the Summer season. In the statement from the organization that hosts SDCC, it was announced that pretty much all events would be pushed back to 2021.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said Comic Con spokesperson David Glanzer. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

As such, refunds have already begun to open for would-be attendees and exhibitors who had planned to attend and be part of SDCC 2020 this coming July.

With SDCC 2020 canceled, New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2020 could also fall on a similar chopping block near the end of this year if concerns of the coronavirus haven't ended by then.

As unfortunate as it is, the cancelation of San Diego Comic Con 2020 is also par for the course when it comes to events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything from E3 2020 to gamescom 2020 and QuakeCon 2020 has been canceled as the industry reels from having to deal with social distancing and safe practices to contain the disease. Nintendo, Sony, and Apple have seen major hits to industry production and Japan’s games ratings board CERO has shut down until May 2020 for now due to the country’s recently declare state of emergency.

Though it’s tremendously unfortunate to see SDCC 2020 also fall on the chopping block during this time period, it’s also reasonable in order to keep attendees, exhibitors, and staff safe. We’ll hopefully be able to look forward to SDCC 2021 when it comes on July 22 to July 25, 2021.