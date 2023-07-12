San Diego Comic-Con 2023 event schedule Catch the biggest programs and panels going down at SDCC 2023.

We’re not too far away from the return of San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest annual pop culture events in North America. Spanning far beyond the world of comic books, SDCC features news and events about movies, television, and just about everything in the entertainment world. It can be hard to keep up with all the action, so here’s the program schedule for SDCC 2023 as well as some particularly notable events.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 event schedule



Source: San Diego Comic-Con

The full four-day program schedule for SDCC 2023 is available on the event’s official website. From here, you can filter the schedule by category (anime, games, films, etc.), date, and location. By signing into an account, you can mark the events that you wish to attend, compiling them into your own personal list. It’s a lot to parse through, so here are some of the biggest events going down each day at SDCC 2023.

Thursday, July 20

Crunchryroll Industry Panel – 3 p.m. PT

Friday, July 21

The Black Panel - 10 a.m. PT

Collider: Directors on Directing - 11 a.m. PT

Hasbro Toys Panel for Marvel - 12:30 p.m. PT

Hasbro Star Wars Panel - 2 p.m. PT

Gen V (The Boys spin-off) - 4:15 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 22

Futurama Reboot Premiere - 11 a.m. PT

Abbott Elementary Class in Session - 12:30 p.m. PT

35th Anniversary: My Neighbor Totoro - 2 p.m. PT

Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A - 4:45 p.m. PT

Sunday, July 23

Jack Kirby Tribute Panel - 10 a.m. PT

Asian Representation in Comic and Media - 3 p.m. PT

That’s how you can check out the full schedule for San Diego Comic-Con 2023, as well as some particular events to be on the lookout for. For any potential news coming out of SDCC, stay right here on Shacknews.