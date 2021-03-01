San Diego Comic-Con 2021 officially cancelled SDCC 2021 is off as pandemic concerns continue.

Around this time last year, we saw just about every major in-person event be cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, the virus continues to be a massive issue. Now, some of this year’s biggest events are beginning to fold, as it’s quite simply still unsafe to gather again. San Diego Comic-Con 2021 is the latest, as it’s confirmed the event has been cancelled once again.

This news comes directly from San Diego Comic-Con, as the company shared a lengthy post on its official Twitter account to break the news. “While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con.” San Diego Comic-Con is one of the most popular conventions worldwide, drawing in over 130,000 attendees over the last seven shows. SDCC 2021 was originally scheduled to take place from July 23-25.

It was last April that San Diego Comic-Con officially cancelled its 2020 show, the first cancellation in the show’s 50-year history. At the time, the sentiment was that we’d hopefully be back and able to gather safely for a show in 2021, but that won’t be the case. While the rollout of vaccines give us a glimmer of hope for the future, we won’t be ready for the massive crowds that are commonplace at events like SDCC for a while longer.

Comic-Con states that it is planning an in-person event in San Diego for this November, but details are still being worked out. Those who bought tickets to last year’s show were either refunded or allowed to roll over their purchase to this year. Those people will be once again allowed to roll their purchase over to 2022, when San Diego Comic Con plans to be back in full force.