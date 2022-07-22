Evening Reading - July 22, 2022 (San Diego Comic-Con Edition)

Greetings across the nation, beyond, and all the way to Comic-Con! I'm back for yet another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Live A Live is out today on Switch! Catch up with our review!

Meet the dinosaurs of Exoprimal.

If this fell under your radar, Into the Breach is only available now as part of Netflix's big push into games, but the game also got a substantial update. Check it out!

Let's end this with a wholesome Kirby bedtime story.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con!

Wondering what animation is coming soon to the MCU? See all the announcements and surprises from the Marvel Studios Animation Panel at #MarvelSDCC! https://t.co/W1s4dw1iYZ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2022

Get the latest updates on Marvel Studios' upcoming slate of animated projects, including a look at the revival of the 90s X-Men cartoon.

Speaking of animation, we've got some Groot shorts incoming! Check out the first trailer!

The Walking Dead is coming back for one final round of episodes. Come see how it all wraps up on October 2 and be there for the end. (The end of this show. The end of The Walking Dead? Oh, lord, no! There's plenty of that to go around!)

Need more Walking Dead? Here's a fresh look at Tales of the Walking Dead, which is premiering on August 14. Yes, that is Terry Crews, why do you ask?

Michonne Grimes will return in a 6 episode spinoff series in 2023! Oh yeah, and one or two of you had asked something about bringing Rick back? He's in this too! pic.twitter.com/GAdatgASDJ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 22, 2022

Oh, and Michonne and Rick? It looks like they're coming back next year! And their comeback won't be a movie, but a limited series.

Let's move to Lord of the Rings! Here's the latest trailer for The Rings of Power. The new series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 2.

More of our cast announcements for GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/BlpXnmtPZ2 — T$E CHUN ➡️ GREMLINS @ SDCC (@thetzechun) July 22, 2022

The Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai voice acting cast looks to be complete and it does indeed include the returning Zack Galligan.

Here's a first look at the Transformers: EarthSpark animated series. You can learn more about it on Deadline.

Shown at a Comic-Con panel on Thursday, here's a new clip of the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head revival that's coming to Paramount+.

Just got some HUGE NEWS from @janetvarney at our #NickSDCC Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE! panel, the first feature-length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends! 💨💦🍃🔥 pic.twitter.com/dsbK1XMCe5 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 22, 2022

Lastly, here's an update on the Avatar: The Last Airbender movies that are coming to Paramount Plus. The first one will return to the time of Aang and his supporting cast.

Scenes from San Diego Comic-Con

Let's take a look at some of the best cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con.

Nobody has more brains than Xavier Woods.

Wordplay Fett!

Why couldn't Doctor Strange have explored this universe? He probably would have been safer there.

Which is which? Check out this amazing Lady Dimitrescu cosplay alongside the Quarter Scale Statue by @pureartsofficial at our booth at #SanDiegoComicCon! https://t.co/ybGQat2FzK#SideshowCon #SDCC #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/xYN2NQCZSk — Sideshow Collectibles (@collectsideshow) July 22, 2022

Lady D gearing up for the next Resident Evil Village update.

It's simple. We be the Batman.

Check out more of the best cosplay from Variety, Entertainment Weekly, TMZ, and Bleeding Cool.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For one time only, GDQ Hotfix held a special Celeste tournament for runners. Check out these special bingo categories, which is a really cool idea and one I hope we see at a mainline GDQ someday.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

@SHAQ will also make surprise pizza deliveries to customers in Atlanta to let them know how their orders from @PapaJohns help provide new opportunities for their team members. #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/beqGt9wpNQ — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) July 22, 2022

Shaq continues to be one of the world's best humans.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Only one story in wrestling that matters this week.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

The industry will never be the same after today.

Also, this has to mean there's smoke to the allegations that have been levied over the past few weeks. This story is far from over, so stay tuned.

Tonight in video game music

We're going to go back in time a bit to March of last year to track down GaMetal's mix of Megalomania. Yes, you bet we're celebrating Live A Live with this incredible track.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this COMIC-CON WEEKEND! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!