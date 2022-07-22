Tom Brady is still the top rated QB in Madden NFL 23 After a couple years at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is still the top guy out of the upcoming Madden NFL 23's QB roster.

Tom Brady will likely go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in American football. Between sheer awareness, amazing accuracy, and perseverance to move the ball down the field even under the hardest situations, Brady has built a career full of Super Bowl wins and player awards. With a lot of young and sturdy competition in the field, it’s arguable whether or not Brady is still the best of the best playing right now, but EA Sports seems to think so. Brady is the highest rated quarterback in the upcoming Madden NFL 23.

The ratings for QBs in Madden NFL 23 were teased via the Twitter of PFF NFL contributor Ari Meirov. The list runs through about 30 QBs and their overall rating in the upcoming game. Tom Brady eked out the top spot at 97. Meanwhile, right behind him is Aaron Rodgers at 96. Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes comes third at 95. Then it trickles further downward with Josh Allen at 92, Joe Burrow at 90, and Dak Prescott at 89.

According to Ari Meirov, Tom Brady will hang onto the top QB rating in Madden NFL 23.

Source: Ari Meirov

You can see the full rundown of alleged QB ratings for Madden NFL 23 below:

Tom Brady: 97

Aaron Rodgers: 96

Patrick Mahomes: 95

Josh Allen: 92

Joe Burrow: 90

Dak Prescott: 89

Justin Herbert: 88

Russell Wilson: 87

Lamar Jackson: 87

Matthew Stafford: 85

Kyler Murray: 84

Deshaun Watson: 84

Derek Carr: 83

Ryan Tannehill: 83

Matt Ryan 81

Kirk Cousins 80

Mac Jones 78

Baker Mayfield 77

Jimmy G 77

Winston 76

Trevor Lawrence 76

Bridgewater 75

Tua Tagovailoa 75

Jalen Hurts 74

Justin Fields 74

Carson Wentz 73

Zach Wilson 73

Jared Goff 72

Trey Lance 72

Davis Mills 71

Daniel Jones 70

It’s interesting to see Brady still holding the top spot. He’s clearly still talented, but younger stars like Josh Allen and Joe Burrow had breakout years in the 2021 NFL season. It will be interesting to see where other players land. We already have a rundown of the best wide receivers. Stay tuned for more updates on Madden NFL 23 as we get closer to its launch later this year.