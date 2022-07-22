Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tom Brady is still the top rated QB in Madden NFL 23

After a couple years at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is still the top guy out of the upcoming Madden NFL 23's QB roster.
TJ Denzer
Image via Reuters
1

Tom Brady will likely go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in American football. Between sheer awareness, amazing accuracy, and perseverance to move the ball down the field even under the hardest situations, Brady has built a career full of Super Bowl wins and player awards. With a lot of young and sturdy competition in the field, it’s arguable whether or not Brady is still the best of the best playing right now, but EA Sports seems to think so. Brady is the highest rated quarterback in the upcoming Madden NFL 23.

The ratings for QBs in Madden NFL 23 were teased via the Twitter of PFF NFL contributor Ari Meirov. The list runs through about 30 QBs and their overall rating in the upcoming game. Tom Brady eked out the top spot at 97. Meanwhile, right behind him is Aaron Rodgers at 96. Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes comes third at 95. Then it trickles further downward with Josh Allen at 92, Joe Burrow at 90, and Dak Prescott at 89.

A list of alleged QB ratings in Madden NFL 23
According to Ari Meirov, Tom Brady will hang onto the top QB rating in Madden NFL 23.
Source: Ari Meirov

You can see the full rundown of alleged QB ratings for Madden NFL 23 below:

  • Tom Brady: 97
  • Aaron Rodgers: 96
  • Patrick Mahomes: 95
  • Josh Allen: 92
  • Joe Burrow: 90
  • Dak Prescott: 89
  • Justin Herbert: 88
  • Russell Wilson: 87
  • Lamar Jackson: 87
  • Matthew Stafford: 85
  • Kyler Murray: 84
  • Deshaun Watson: 84
  • Derek Carr: 83
  • Ryan Tannehill: 83
  • Matt Ryan 81
  • Kirk Cousins 80
  • Mac Jones 78
  • Baker Mayfield 77
  • Jimmy G 77
  • Winston 76
  • Trevor Lawrence 76
  • Bridgewater 75
  • Tua Tagovailoa 75
  • Jalen Hurts 74
  • Justin Fields 74
  • Carson Wentz 73
  • Zach Wilson 73
  • Jared Goff 72
  • Trey Lance 72
  • Davis Mills 71
  • Daniel Jones 70

It’s interesting to see Brady still holding the top spot. He’s clearly still talented, but younger stars like Josh Allen and Joe Burrow had breakout years in the 2021 NFL season. It will be interesting to see where other players land. We already have a rundown of the best wide receivers. Stay tuned for more updates on Madden NFL 23 as we get closer to its launch later this year.

