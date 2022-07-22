LeBron James is Space Jamming into MultiVersus, followed by Rick & Morty It looks like LeBron James and Rick and Morty are coming to the roster of MultiVersus in the near future.

MultiVersus is set to feature some of the most outlandish additions thanks to the extensive array of characters and icons associated with Warner Bros. One that was rumored, but unconfirmed was the addition of LeBron James. Following his appearance in the latest Space Jam movie, LeBron was supposedly on Player First Games’ radar for an addition. Now it’s confirmed. LeBron James is coming to MultiVersus next week. What’s more, Rick and Morty have been confirmed to be coming soon after.

Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed LeBron coming to MultiVersus via the game’s Twitter on July 22, 2022. Starting on July 26, 2022, LeBron will be available to unlock and play in the MultiVersus roster. Rick and Morty were also confirmed to be coming in Season 1. From the looks of things, LeBron’s character will be based off of his Space Jam: A New Legacy appearance. He’ll also be a Bruiser-class character, meaning he’s built to do a lot of damage in a jiffy while likely sustaining himself a bit like Taz.

LeBron James and Rick and Morty have been officially confirmed for the MultiVersus roster.

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

LeBron’s movelist, unsurprisingly, is centered around a basketball. He can pass the ball to bounce it off enemies, juke through various attacks with a nimble dodge, and even come down with a mighty dunk to wreck shop on any character caught in the way. As far as the team aspect of MultiVersus goes, it looks like LeBron can even pass his ball to allies and they can pass it back, damaging characters caught in between.

LeBron’s addition to the game follows right after the Iron Giant, which was released when the latest MultiVersus Open Beta dropped. If all goes as planned, it looks like we can look forward to seeing LeBron in the game next week. Rick and Morty will come in Season 1 after the game’s launch, but we still don’t have a concrete date yet. Be sure you know how to get in on the Open Beta while it’s available. Follow our guide to secure a MultiVersus key and stay tuned for further coverage and updates.