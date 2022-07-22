The Last of Us Part 1 will improve upon Part 2's award-winning accessibility The remake of The Last of Us Part 1 will bring Part 2's excellent accessibility to play, along with new features like audio description.

PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog’s effort to rebuild The Last of Us Part 1 for current gen consoles is an interesting one, but the team is going all in on the effort. That includes upping the accessibility of the game by huge degrees. The Last of Us Part 2 was already much applauded for its advances in accessibility features, and the Part 1 remake will improve upon that already extensive set of options, as revealed in a new video developer blog.

Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios shared the details on accessibility features coming to the remake of The Last of Us Part 1 in a YouTube video on July 21, 2022. The video goes into details on all sorts of Last of Us Part 1 improvements, including AI and NPC decision-making and pathing, stealth, animations, reactions, and more. However, those with various disabilities will be happy to know that the new Last of Us Part 1 will also cater to you. The team has expanded upon accessibility features included in Part 2 with options like audio description, in which a voice describes what’s happening on screen.

The Last of Us Part 2 was a stellar game, earning high praise from a lot of players and fans alike for its intense story, excellent visuals, and immersive sound design. However, one stand-out was the game’s accessibility. The Last of Us Part 2 featured one of the best suites of accessibility seen in games at the time, catering to vision, hearing, and physical special needs that players may have. The Last of Us Part 1 remake will feature a similar, but expanded suite of options to ensure as many players of any type as possible can enjoy it.

New to The Last of Us Part 1's accessibility features will be audio description of the game's events, settings, and actions for vision impaired players.

Source: PlayStation Studios

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is set to come to PS5 in September 2022, and it will get a PC release soon after.