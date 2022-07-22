Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 22: PlayStation Summer Sale

The PlayStation Summer Sale has begun, as the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale continues for one more week.
Ozzie Mejia
Summer sales are beginning to ramp up. Joining the Xbox Ultimate Sale, which itself is continuing for another week, is the new PlayStation Summer Sale. The PlayStation Store is giving players the opportunity to pick up some major third-party titles at a nice discount. This includes deals for The Quarry, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Sifu, and many more. Plus, you can even pick up a few PlayStation exclusives, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the newer Uncharted collection, and even the PS4 gem Dreams.

Over at Nintendo, you can find the best of WB Games and Resident Evil, but we dug a little deeper through the eShop and found some intriguing deals on games like Life is Strange: True Colors, Nobody Saves the World, NEO: The World Ends With You, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and others.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

