Weekend Console Download Deals for July 22: PlayStation Summer Sale

Summer sales are beginning to ramp up. Joining the Xbox Ultimate Sale, which itself is continuing for another week, is the new PlayStation Summer Sale. The PlayStation Store is giving players the opportunity to pick up some major third-party titles at a nice discount. This includes deals for The Quarry, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Sifu, and many more. Plus, you can even pick up a few PlayStation exclusives, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the newer Uncharted collection, and even the PS4 gem Dreams.
Over at Nintendo, you can find the best of WB Games and Resident Evil, but we dug a little deeper through the eShop and found some intriguing deals on games like Life is Strange: True Colors, Nobody Saves the World, NEO: The World Ends With You, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and others.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Beasts of Maravilla Island - FREE!
- Relicta - FREE!
- NASCAR 21 Ignition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ultimate Game Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Spring Sale
- The Quarry [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.69 (34% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $45.49 (35% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $24.74 (45% off)
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Weird West - $27.99 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.74 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $14.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Arcadegeddon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- WB Games Summer Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- 11 Bit Studios Sale
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $5.79 (80% off)
- Beat Cop - $1.99 (86% off)
- Resident Evil 'Tales of Terror' Sale
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Raw Fury Spring Sale
- Atomicrops - $5.99 (60% off)
- Backbone - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bad North - $4.49 (70% off)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- GoNNER - $1.99 (80% off)
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut - $10.49 (30% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mosaic - $7.99 (60% off)
- Night Call - $3.99 (80% off)
- Out There: Omega The Alliance - $2.99 (80% off)
- Star Renegades - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Longest Road on Earth - $7.49 (25% off)
- Townscraper - $4.49 (25% off)
- West of Dead - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wolfstride - $11.24 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $39.59 (34% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $29.99 (50% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World - $20.09 (33% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $18.74 (25% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer - $23.99 (20% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Big Con Grift of the Year Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $8.39 (30% off)
- Worms Rumble - $3.74 (75% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 22: PlayStation Summer Sale