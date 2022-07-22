Weekend PC Download Deals for July 22: Free COD Vanguard multiplayer

Grab your friends, because this weekend's PC deals are all about reaching out and playing some multiplayer games with your buddies. There are a handful of free weekends going down right now, led by Activision Blizzard offering up a free week of Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and Zombies to celebrate the launch of the game's midseason update. (Terminator Operator bundle purchases are optional, of course.)
If you'd rather play something else for free, the head on over to Steam. You'll find free weekends for Left 4 Dead 2, Insurgency: Sandstorm, and Hell Let Loose. If you like any of those games, be sure to check them out for free this week. Or, if you'd like to part with a few bucks and get something more recent, the first big discount for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is down 20 percent over at Green Man Gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER AND ZOMBIES until 7/26)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
The Epic Summer Sale has begun! The Epic Summer Sale will last until July 28 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.
- Shop Titans - FREE until 7/28
- Tannenberg - FREE until 7/28
- Epic Games Summer Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu - $31.99 (20% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice - $13.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Weird West - $31.99 (20% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dying Ligh 2: Stay Human - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- Riders Republic - $23.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $19.79 (67% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- Legend Bowl - $19.99 (20% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tunche - $11.99 (40% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Road 96 - $9.98 (50% off)
- The Big Con - $7.49 (50% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Roguebook - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pupperazzi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games Summer Sale 2022.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
Or pay $20.99 for the following Star Wars games - Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, The Force Unleashed 2, Dark Forces, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Empire At War, Battlefront 2 (Classic), and Knights of the Old Republic.
- Arkane Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (82% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
Gamebillet
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $35.35 (41% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $23.98 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.74 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $23.97 (60% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $29.90 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.95 (60% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.47 (48% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $18.89 (24% off)
Gamersgate
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $27.53 (54% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.95 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Sable [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [Steam] - $17.15 (43% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $12.50 (37% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $21.10 (58% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $6.50 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neo Cab [Steam] - $4.99 (67% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Shell - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Origins - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition - $8.74 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $14.69 (70% off)
- Pyre - $4.99 (75% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $5.99 (80% off)
- Into the Breach - $10.04 (33% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $34.31 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $20.79 (48% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam][VR headset required] - $17.60 (56% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam/Epic] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.75 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 7 [Ubisoft] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $21.12 (65% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $14.42 (90% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $7.08 (88% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $6.22 (79% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.70 (91% off)
- The Green Man Gaming Summer Sale is happening now through July 29. Check out everything featured in the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for The LEGO Movie Videogame and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay more than the average $8.33 to get LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO The Incredibles, and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 for Railway Empire. Pay $9 or more to also receive the Great Britain & Ireland, France, and Down Under expansions. Pay more than the average $9.86 to get the Mexico, The Great Lakes, and Crossing the Andes expansions. Pay $12 to also receive the Northern Europe, Germany, and Japan expansions. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for The Technomancer. Pay $9 or more to also receive MudRunner and The Surge 2. Pay more than the average $9.70 to get The Surge and Bound by Flame. Pay $12 or more to also receive Vampyr and Hood: Outlaws & Legends. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Crayola Scoot. Pay more than the average $9.55 to get Ben 10, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers Battlegrounds, and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paw Patrol: On A Roll, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, JUMANJI: The Video Game, Ben 10: Power Trip, and My Friend Peppa Pig. These activate on Steam.
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Adventure Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam/Epic] - $38.05 (55% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Adventure Sale.
- Big in Japan
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- River City Girls [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Big in Japan Sale.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $7.79 (40% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Chorus [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
Origin
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
Steam
- The Quarry - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $40.19 (33% off)
- Half-Life: Alyx - $29.99 (50% off)
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $1.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/25 @ 10AM PT)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.89 (15% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Season of Pride 2022
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Lake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ikenfell - $9.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Paradise Killer - $11.99 (40% off)
- Get In The Car, Loser! - $4.99 (50% off)
- Sword of the Necromancer - $5.99 (60% off)
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - $7.19 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Season of Pride Sale.
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/26 @ 10AM PT)
- Hell Let Loose - $26.79 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/28 @ 10AM PT)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $26.24 (25% off)
- GTFO - $31.99 (20% off)
- House Flipper - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $10.04 (33% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for July 22: Free COD Vanguard multiplayer