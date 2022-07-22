Weekend PC Download Deals for July 22: Free COD Vanguard multiplayer

Grab your friends, because this weekend's PC deals are all about reaching out and playing some multiplayer games with your buddies. There are a handful of free weekends going down right now, led by Activision Blizzard offering up a free week of Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and Zombies to celebrate the launch of the game's midseason update. (Terminator Operator bundle purchases are optional, of course.)

If you'd rather play something else for free, the head on over to Steam. You'll find free weekends for Left 4 Dead 2, Insurgency: Sandstorm, and Hell Let Loose. If you like any of those games, be sure to check them out for free this week. Or, if you'd like to part with a few bucks and get something more recent, the first big discount for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is down 20 percent over at Green Man Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

The Epic Summer Sale has begun! The Epic Summer Sale will last until July 28 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Or pay $20.99 for the following Star Wars games - Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Republic Commando, Starfighter, The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, The Force Unleashed 2, Dark Forces, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Empire At War, Battlefront 2 (Classic), and Knights of the Old Republic.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for The LEGO Movie Videogame and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay more than the average $8.33 to get LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO The Incredibles, and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 for Railway Empire. Pay $9 or more to also receive the Great Britain & Ireland, France, and Down Under expansions. Pay more than the average $9.86 to get the Mexico, The Great Lakes, and Crossing the Andes expansions. Pay $12 to also receive the Northern Europe, Germany, and Japan expansions. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for The Technomancer. Pay $9 or more to also receive MudRunner and The Surge 2. Pay more than the average $9.70 to get The Surge and Bound by Flame. Pay $12 or more to also receive Vampyr and Hood: Outlaws & Legends. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Crayola Scoot. Pay more than the average $9.55 to get Ben 10, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers Battlegrounds, and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paw Patrol: On A Roll, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, JUMANJI: The Video Game, Ben 10: Power Trip, and My Friend Peppa Pig. These activate on Steam.

