Nintendo Switch Sports July update brings Volleyball, Soccer, & Pro League improvements

The upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports update will bring new moves to the Soccer and Volleyball games, and new heights to Pro League ranks.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

Nintendo Switch Sports was a surprising reinvention of a Nintendo classic back in April 2022. The game came out of nowhere and introduced a new generation of players to motion controlled Nintendo Sports games like Bowling, Volleyball, Soccer, and more. Now, it’s getting a fresh update that will add new moves to Volleyball and Soccer, as well as expanding the Pro League with new ranks to chase for competitive players.

Nintendo announced the upcoming July update for Nintendo Switch Sports via a press release on July 22, 2022. According to the announcement, the game’s upcoming updates will focus on the Volleyball, Soccer, and Pro League features. For Soccer, players will be able to enjoy full Soccer matches, utilizing real kicks for your with the game’s leg strap (included in physical versions or purchasable on the My Nintendo Store and at participating retailers). There will be four-on-four and one-on-one matches to take part in. Moreover, new shots are coming to Volleyball. You can further change up your defense and offense with the new Slide Attack and Rocket Serve moves and bring even more variety to your Volleyball skills.

A volleyball match in Nintendo Switch Sports.
New moves in Volleyball, new matches in Soccer, and new ranks in the Pro League outline the biggest features coming in Nintendo Switch Sports' July Update.
Source: Nintendo

If you feel you’ve reached the top of Nintendo Switch Sports, the July 26 update will give you new heights to chase. The Pro League is getting two new ranks in the form of S Rank and ∞ Rank. By pushing through some of the stiffest competition yet, you’ll be able to shoot for these ranks in the new update.

Nintendo Switch Sports was a fun time when we reviewed it back in April. The game features a lot of the fun we remember from Wii Sports in a thoughtfully updated package with quite a few more hits than misses.

With this coming July update for Nintendo Switch Sports, it’s even more reason to return to the game and get athletic. Stay tuned as Nintendo launches the update next week.

