Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2019: Samurai Shodown
One of the great comeback stories of the year, Samurai Shodown is back and it's Shacknews' Best Fighting Game of 2019!
One of the great comeback stories of the year, Samurai Shodown is back and it's Shacknews' Best Fighting Game of 2019!
A Samurai Shodown fan-favorite is joining the reboot's roster next week and he'll available free of charge.
Samurai Shodown will see its roster expand significantly, with a second season of DLC announced at EVO 2019.
The next batch of DLC characters for SoulCalibur 6 is in the works and will include a special guest from SNK's Samurai Shodown franchise.
Can SNK successfully bring its storied Samurai Shodown franchise into the modern fighting gaming world? Our review.
Fans finally know when they can get their hands on the newest SNK reboot as Athlon Games has revealed the Samurai Shodown release date.
The latest Samurai Shodown trailer reveals Nakoruru as well as a fresh look at some more gameplay.
Check out 20 minutes of new Samurai Shodown gameplay, where you'll see various brawlers from the game duking it out ahead of the game's release.
Shacknews sat down with Samurai Shodown director Nobuyuki Kuroki to chat about the upcoming revival of the fighting game.
Slash your way to victory when Samurai Shodown touches down on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this June.