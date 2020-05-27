Samurai Shodown duels on the Epic Games Store in two weeks Samurai Shodown is finally about to draw its sword on PC, but it'll have its first duel on the Epic Games Store.

The PC gaming community has been without last year's best fighting game for far too long. Fortunately for them, the wait for Samurai Shodown is almost over. In fact, it's going to be out in just two short weeks, though it's going to start out life as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

SNK made the announcement on Tuesday that Samurai Shodown would make the jump to the Epic Games Store. It's a case of "better late than never" for the PC version, as it will arrive with a full season of DLC characters having already been released. Those DLC characters will also be available separately via the Season Pass. Also keep in mind that there's a second season of characters in development.

For the unitiated, Samurai Shodown is a much simpler animal than its complex compatriots. Let's look back at our Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2019 entry:

Samurai Shodown is a game that's almost entirely about its core fighting mechanics. This is not about blistering speed or bombastic combos. It's much less about pressuring opponents with repeated blows. There's no juggling opponents in the air. This is far more methodical, where all one player needs for victory is a single opening. Focus, positioning, reflexes, and understanding your opponent and your own character is the key to victory in Samurai Shodown. You can cause massive damage with a single heavy blow. It can be blocked, but you can respond in kind with deflection that stuns your opponent and might even send their weapon flying into the air. It's simple at its core, but only those who truly understand the game's systems will achieve victory.

Samurai Shodown will release on the Epic Games Store on June 11 for $49.99, with each Season Pass running for $19.99. And stay tuned, because we'll have more on the Season 2 characters as they arrive.