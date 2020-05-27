New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Samurai Shodown duels on the Epic Games Store in two weeks

Samurai Shodown is finally about to draw its sword on PC, but it'll have its first duel on the Epic Games Store.
Ozzie Mejia
2

The PC gaming community has been without last year's best fighting game for far too long. Fortunately for them, the wait for Samurai Shodown is almost over. In fact, it's going to be out in just two short weeks, though it's going to start out life as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

SNK made the announcement on Tuesday that Samurai Shodown would make the jump to the Epic Games Store. It's a case of "better late than never" for the PC version, as it will arrive with a full season of DLC characters having already been released. Those DLC characters will also be available separately via the Season Pass. Also keep in mind that there's a second season of characters in development.

For the unitiated, Samurai Shodown is a much simpler animal than its complex compatriots. Let's look back at our Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2019 entry:

Samurai Shodown will release on the Epic Games Store on June 11 for $49.99, with each Season Pass running for $19.99. And stay tuned, because we'll have more on the Season 2 characters as they arrive.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola