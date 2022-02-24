New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

SNK teases that it has an unannounced Unreal Engine game in development

SNK said it has three recent games built on the Unreal Engine: Samurai Shodown, King of Fighters XV, and an 'unnamed' third game.
TJ Denzer
4

When it comes to vintage game companies that seem to have it figured out, SNK has been making a heck of a comeback with its recent releases. 2019’s Samurai Shodown caught the love and attention of longtime fans with its slow-paced, methodical, and heavy-hitting combat style. Meanwhile, the recent King of Fighters XV did well to move the franchise forward in 2.5D. However, it would seem SNK has yet another game up its sleeve that we don’t know about. It recently teased an “unnamed new title” that uses Unreal Engine.

SNK dropped the tease of yet another game in the works via the SNK official Twitter late on February 23, 2022. In said tweet, SNK boasted of three titles it had created with the Unreal Engine. Two of them were known, including 2019’s Samurai Shodown and 2022’s King of Fighters XV. However, a third game was mentioned: “an unnamed new title.” This is the first SNK has mentioned that yet another major title is already in the works post-KOFXV.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what SNK has up its sleeve to follow up King of Fighters XV. We have that with Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, and original KOF characters returning to battle in a stylish form. Then we have Samurai Shodown, which was lauded by many for its solid 2.5 adaptation of SamSho’s legendary slow and methodical weapon combat. One of SNK’s other much-beloved franchises is Metal Slug, which is currently being given tactical RPG treatment in Metal Slug Tactics, but it would be interesting to see the game also get a 2.5D remake of its proper original run-and-gun arcade style. There are also plenty of other SNK properties that could be getting some Unreal Engine love.

While we don’t know anything about SNK’s new title yet, the company’s tease means we could see an announcement in the near future. Stay tuned as we wait to figure out what the latest upcoming SNK project is going to be.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 24, 2022 12:15 PM

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 24, 2022 12:50 PM

      This is amazing news, the work they did on KOFXV is amazing and they 100% know how to use UE so I am super hyped and curious as to what it is!!!??? They have so many IPs that they can make new titles to, My hype is at 100!!!!!

      Thanks for the heads up.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        February 24, 2022 12:54 PM

        I would absolutely be thrilled if they wanted to make a 2.5D run-and-gun remake of Metal Slug. Last Blade would also be incredibly cool. I'm very curious as to what it will be.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 24, 2022 1:06 PM

          OMG if they do that to Metal Slug I will loose it, that would be incredible!!!!!!!!! Man Last Blade is so good can you imagine that!!!!!! Heck I want to them to make all their fighters and in the same quality as KOFXV!!!!!! So many NEO GEO games are incredible, I wonder which one they will pick next!???

          So much potential I can't wait!!!!

    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 24, 2022 1:26 PM

      Would love to see them return to some of the sports stuff, or even get back to some of the older original IP like Magician Lord. But, ya Metal Slug HD 2.5D would be cool too.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 24, 2022 1:46 PM

      Metal Slug XXX 3D

    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 24, 2022 2:02 PM

      Still waiting for details about that rumored SNK console.

