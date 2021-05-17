Samurai Shodown & Amakusa DLC launches on Steam next month Bandai Namco's popular fighter finally heads to Steam two years after its console debut.

Bandai Namco pleased fans and critics alike with the reboot of Samurai Shodown on PS4 and Xbox One back in June of 2019. It saw a release on Google Stadia later that year before finally making its PC debut in June of 2020 as an Epic Game Store exclusive. It is now confirmed that Samurai Shodown will finally be released on Steam June 14, day and date with DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusashiro.

Upon its initial console release, our own Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia reviewed the game and showered it with praise.

Samurai Shodown manages to present a superb alternative to quicker, more bombastic fighters. This comes across as more of the thinking man's fighter, testing a player's reaction time and rewarding those who are able to read their opponents over those who try and go for meaningless combos. Samurai Shodown doesn't need to stand atop a crowded fighting game mountain, because it's done a nice job staking a claim over on a nearby hill.

Shiro Tokisada Amakusashiro is the third character to come from the Season Pass 3, joining the already released Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane. A fourth DLC character from the Guilty Gear series is still scheduled to arrive later this year to round out Season Pass 3.

PC gamers who didn’t get a chance to play the game via its Epic Games Store release can expect more of the same great action from the console editions, with options for high resolutions.