Samurai Shodown & Amakusa DLC launches on Steam next month

Bandai Namco's popular fighter finally heads to Steam two years after its console debut.

Chris Jarrard
1

Bandai Namco pleased fans and critics alike with the reboot of Samurai Shodown on PS4 and Xbox One back in June of 2019. It saw a release on Google Stadia later that year before finally making its PC debut in June of 2020 as an Epic Game Store exclusive. It is now confirmed that Samurai Shodown will finally be released on Steam June 14, day and date with DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusashiro.

Upon its initial console release, our own Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia reviewed the game and showered it with praise.

Shiro Tokisada Amakusashiro is the third character to come from the Season Pass 3, joining the already released Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane. A fourth DLC character from the Guilty Gear series is still scheduled to arrive later this year to round out Season Pass 3.

PC gamers who didn’t get a chance to play the game via its Epic Games Store release can expect more of the same great action from the console editions, with options for high resolutions.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

