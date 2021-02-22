Samurai Shodown is getting a Guilty Gear character as DLC for Season Pass 3 SNK has teased that a character from the cast of fellow fighting game Guilty Gear will be coming to Samurai Shodown's Season Pass 3 DLC roster.

As Samurai Shodown has rolled into its third season of DLC, so too have come a fine collection of characters to go with it. We’ve seen familiar faces like Wan-Fu, Sogetsu, Basara, Iroha, and even Hibiki from The Last Blade make appearances. That said, one of the next characters to come to SNK’s SamSho will apparently be from fellow fighting game developer Arc System Works’ flagship Guilty Gear franchise.

SNK teased the upcoming collaboration with Arc System Works in a recent tweet from the official SNK Global Twitter. According to SNK, one of Samurai Shodown’s Season Pass 3 DLC characters will be a guest from the Guilty Gear universe. At the time of the tweet, the character was not revealed, but their announcement can be expected alongside a launch date later on. The Guilty Gear character will come after Cham Cham, who launches on March 16, 2021, and The Last Blade’s Hibiki, who has not received a launch date at this time of writing.

【SAMURAI SHODOWN】

That's right! GUILTY GEAR is coming to SAMURAI SHODOWN!



The 4th spot on the SAMURAI SHODOWN Season Pass 3 roster will go to a character from none other than GUILTY GEAR. DLC launch date to be announced later. Look forward to further announcements. pic.twitter.com/Pbvc0pL9Qf — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 21, 2021

A Guilty Gear character is an extremely curious choice for Samurai Shodown. While Guilty Gear Strive is full of characters that are fun and exciting to play, the game is quite fast and aggressive in comparison to Samurai Shodown’s style, which could be considered far slower-paced and reliant on pokes, footsies, and big, decisive punishes. With a Guilty Gear character, SNK has the task of not only bringing a cool character over but also adapting their fast-paced gameplay to its more methodical style.

It will be interesting to see who SNK chooses and how they employ them in this collaboration, but with Cham Cham not coming till March, it would also seem it’s pretty far along on the current Samurai Shodown DLC roadmap. Stay tuned for more information as we await updates on Samurai Shodown and Guilty Gear’s upcoming collab.