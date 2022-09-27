King of Fighters 15 Samurai Shodown character DLC launches in early October Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger will make up Team Samurai for their launch in the KOFXV roster at the beginning of October.

SNK has given a wealth of new life to King of Fighters with KOFXV. The game is excellent and has been much applauded, up to and including its appearance at the final day Grand Finals of EVO 2022. There’s still plenty of content on the way for the game too. We’d already known that characters from Samurai Shodown were coming and now we know exactly when. Team Samurai, made up of Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger, will be launching in King of Fighters 15 next week.

SNK announced the launch date for Team Samurai in King of Fighters 15 via the SNK Twitter on September 27, 2022. On October 4, 2022, Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger will make their way from Samurai Shodown to King of Fighters to become part of the playable roster. They’ll be the fourth DLC team in the game, following Team Garou (Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet), Team South Town (Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Yamazaki), and Team Awakened Orochi, as well as the free singular character, Omega Rugal.

Team Samurai were originally announced at EVO 2022. The characters all come from Samurai Shodown, which just had its own prominent revival back in 2019. In particular, while Haohmaru and Nakoruru have been mainstays of the series, Darli Dagger was a new character for the new 2019 game. The King of Fighters 15 has been an awesome romp so far, offering a good mix of old and new characters in a very stylish and highly competitive new game. With Team Samurai launching shortly, it will just continue to offer more variety to team compositions.

Darli Dagger was a new character in the 2019 Samurai Shodown reboot and joins Team Samurai as DLC in King of Fighters XV on October 4.

Source: SNK

