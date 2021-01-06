New King of Fighters XV & Samurai Shodown reveals have been delayed SNK was preparing to show off reveals of the upcoming King of Fighters XV and Season 3 of Samurai Shodown, but the reveals have been delayed.

SNK has had a pretty good run back into the fighting game limelight since it released its Samurai Shodown reboot in 2019. It has since been supporting SamSho with seasons worth of new characters and tournaments, despite pandemic concerns that curtailed them significantly. Meanwhile, SNK has also been getting a new King of Fighters game ready with KOF XV. The developer and publisher had plans to show off a wealth of new reveals in regards to both, but these plans have been postponed until further notice.

SNK shared news of the delay of new reveals via its Twitter account on January 6, 2021. On the same day at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, SNK had planned to reveal a first look at King of Fighters XV, as well as reveals of Samurai Shodown Season 3 with new characters for the game. Unfortunately, unknown circumstances caused SNK to postpone the planned presentation. Even further, SNK could not confirm a new date for the presentation at this time of writing.

We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the announcements. We will inform our fans as soon as the new date and time has been confirmed, and appreciate your kind understanding. #SNK — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) January 6, 2021

Despite our issues with the game when it first launched back in 2019, Samurai Shodown has continued to be a game worth the time of fighting fans the world around. It ultimately won Shacknews’ Best Fighting Game of 2019 and was a part of both EVO 2019 and EVO 2020 main lineups (before EVO 2020 was canceled). Likewise, anticipation of what SNK has in store for King of Fighters XV has remained high as we wait to see if the developer can bring the level of quality found in SamSho over to the KoF series.

While it’s unfortunate to see news of both of these SNK titles delayed for the time being, it likely just means SNK is taking its time making sure the quality of any new reveals on the way are up to a standard fans will enjoy. With that in mind, we’ll look forward to seeing what SNK comes back with when it’s ready to show what’s in store for the future of its fighting game efforts in both Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters.