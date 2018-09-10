Yakuza: Like a Dragon gets its latest trailer on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream
Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio showed off the latest glimpse at Yakuza: Like a Dragon on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream.
Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio showed off the latest glimpse at Yakuza: Like a Dragon on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream.
Ichiban Kasuga is taking the driver's seat for the newest entry in the long-running series.
Players will take on the role of a private detective as he unravels the game's truths while attempting to remain true to himself.
You are already excited for a possible English release of Hokuto ga Gotoku.