How to get Squid Tentacles - Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Time for some calamari.

Jesse Vitelli
1

Squid Tentacles are another crucial crafting material you will need for crafting end-game weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Obtaining them will take a bit of legwork though. 

How to get Squid Tentacles

There are two ways to obtain the Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The first way becomes available once you’ve reached Chapter 10 of the main story. You’ll eventually be guided to the Yokohama Underground with Kiryu and his party. 

This is Japan’s version of the Hawaiian Haunts. A procedurally generated dungeon where Kiryu can train and unlock exclusive rewards. 

By collecting a unique currency called Geomijul Survey Data, you’ll be able to purchase Squid Tentacles for 18,000 Geomijul Survey Data points. 

A menu containing Squid Tentacles in The Yokohama Underground shop.

This is going to be a grind and will take even longer if you spend any of your points on the various other items being sold in the dungeon. You’ll likely have to complete the dungeon's three legs, and the bonus section to even have enough to purchase one Squid Tentacle. Ensure that you’re saving up for it because you’ll need it to craft some of the best weapons in the game. 

The second way to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a bit of a spoiler. So before reading any further down, be warned some minor late-game spoilers will be there. 

In Chapter 14, you’ll fight a giant squid boss, which upon defeat will grant you Squid Tentacles as a reward. You’ll be able to use them to craft a special weapon for Kiryu’s party in a bit, or you can save them for New Game + if you want. 

A giant squid bursting out of the water.

Multiple party members can have weapons crafted with the Squid Tentacles so choose wisely if you don’t want to grind for more. 

For more important information on your journey in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth be sure to check out our page.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jesse is a freelance games journalist who can't get enough of FFXIV and other RPGs. He has collaborated with Game Informer, Giantbomb, Prima Games, and more. He loves playing games together with friends and family and can be found doing mundane tasks like fishing or cooking in games. You can follow him on X (Twitter) @Jessevitelli.

