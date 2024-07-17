New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Yakuza studio Ryu Ga Gotoku will reveal its next game at Tokyo Game Show 2024

After the strong success of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is set to show its next game in September 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
2

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has done some heavy lifting for Sega on the back of several highly successful titles in recent year, and it looks to continue that run later this year with a reveal at Tokyo Game Show 2024. The showcase is set to take place in September 2024, and with it will come a reveal of the Yakuza, Like a Dragon, and Judgment studio’s next game in development.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio teased the reveal for its next game via a developer livestream, as reported by GamesRadar. It was during this livestream that Ryu Ga Gotoku devs shared the details of the upcoming reveal. The studio’s next game will make one of its first official appearances at Tokyo Game Show 2024, which will run from September 26 to September 29 at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Japan.

Ichiban riding a dolphin in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
It's unknown if Ryu Ga Gotoku will continue the antics of Like a Dragon, return to Judgment, or do something else, but we'll find out at Tokyo Game Show 2024.
Source: Sega

At this time, there is no word of what RGG Studio’s next game will be. It could stick with the Like a Dragon series and popular protagonist Ichiban, throw in more action with longtime Yakuza protagonist Kiryu, return to the detective trappings of Judgment, or maybe even something different. After all, RGG Studio hasn’t just worked on the above games, but other Sega projects as well, including the Super Monkey Ball series that just saw the praised launch of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

Whatever Ryu Ga Gotoku ends up showing, it’s more reason to be excited about Tokyo Game Show 2024. Stay tuned for more details and announcements as we get closer to the TGS showcase later this year.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

