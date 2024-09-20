Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has been announced for February 2025 Everyone's favorite Yakuza/Like a Dragon crazy man, Goro Majima, has returned in a pirate-heavy action-adventure set for early next year.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced its next game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, and this one’s a doozy. You know Goro Majima, right? Well, he’s going to be a pirate now. Also, he’s somewhere in the scattered islands around Hawaii for some reason. Also, also, he seems to have forgotten his own identity outside of his name. This is the setup of the wild action adventure that will be Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and the game is coming in February 2025.

Sega and RGG Studio revealed an extensive look at Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii during the RGG Summit 2024 presentation. The game is expected to launch on February 28, 2025, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This game features the return of Goro Majima, The Mad Dog of Shimano. Only Goro seems to have forgotten he’s Goro. He finds himself on a tropical island near Hawaii, and after out-bruting the local ruffians, learns there’s a pirate network running between the local islands. It doesn’t take Goro long to commandeer a ship, recruit a crew, and get in on that action.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is going to be an action-adventure title similar to the mainline Yakuza games from 1 to 5. We’re going to be pummeling foes left and right, but Goro’s also going to have some pirate-themed combat mechanics, such as double-wielding cutlasses. He’s also going to have his classic combat styles in certain parts. The game is going to feature a lot of lush locations and interesting characters as well, with one such played by modern wrestling legend Samoa Joe.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii might be a ridiculous name for a ridiculous looking game, but it’s also exactly what we love about Yakuza and Like a Dragon. As we await further details leading up to its release in February 2025, stay tuned for more news and updates on the Like a Dragon topic.