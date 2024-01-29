How to get a Shark Fin - Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth The ultimate crafting component.

If you’ve been upgrading your weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth you may have noticed some of the most powerful weapons in the game demand a Shark Fin as a crafting component.

How to get a Shark Fin

There are two ways to get a Shark Fin in LIke a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The first way becomes available after you unlock the Hawaiin Haunts Labyrinth dungeon as Ichiban. This is a procedurally generated dungeon where you can earn a special currency by saving missing people, finding hidden items, and completing sections of the area.

You can purchase a Shark Fin from the exclusive store here for 15,000 Robo Disks. You’ll need to essentially complete all of the floors and rescue all of the missing people to have enough to purchase a single Shark Fin. It’s going to be a grind, and you may even need to run the dungeon a few extra times to have enough.

It’s not the easiest way, but it’s the only way to get one before the final chapter of the game.

The second way is a bit of a spoiler, so we’re warning you now before reading any further this will have minor spoilers for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth below.

You can obtain a Shark Fin from the boss fight in the final chapter of the game. After defeating the massive shark you fight on the tugboat, you’ll be rewarded with one Shark Fin. Now, since it’s at the end of the game, it won’t help Ichiban and crew, but it can be used to craft weapons for Kiryu’s party or you can save it and use it in the Premium Adventure or New Game Plus.

Multiple party members have a weapon that can be crafted using a Shark Fin, so think carefully about who you’re going to use it on. If you want more it’s going to be a grind.

Check out our LIke a Dragon: Infinite Wealth page for more guides.