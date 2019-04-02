A bunch of video games just got delayed
The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters, and probably something else we forgot about. All delayed.
The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters, and probably something else we forgot about. All delayed.
Fishing Planet LLC is preparing a new standalone edition of their free-to-play fishing simulator for consoles and PC.
The follow up to Secret of Mana that was never released in the West is coming to the Switch in an all-new remake due next year.
Be ready to jump into the newest entry in the square-jawed shootfest with this guide to Gears 5 release times.
Happy Corruption and All in! Games announced the Space Cows release date at Gamescom 2019 with a special trailer. Please take a look.
The remake of Link's Awakening now has an official release date thanks to today's E3 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation.
The next expansion for Destiny 2, Shadowkeep, has an official release date.
After years in development and early access, Dauntless has received a release date and will be launching across console and PC at the same time.
One of the best rhythm games of this generation is heading to PS4. Just Shapes and Beats: Hardcore Edition will continue to whip the llama's ass this week.
Gearbox's looter shooter sequel Borderlands 3 may have had its official release date leaked on Twitter yesterday.