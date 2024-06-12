Visions of Mana gets late August 2024 release date Players will officially be able to jump into the next Mana RPG in the last week of August.

Good news for Mana fans who have been waiting on news for Square Enix’s upcoming Visions of Mana. The game has received a release date this week and it sounds like we won’t be waiting too long for it. Visions of Mana is now slated to hit consoles and PC in late August.

Square Enix shared the details of Visions of Mana’s release date in a new trailer for the game posted this week. According to the new trailer, we’re going to be getting Visions of Mana on August 29, 2024, when it will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are also still currently available for the game.

In addition to learning a release date for Visions of Mana, this new trailer introduced us more fully to its world and playable characters, including the Soul Guard warrior Val, the half-dragon Oracle of Wind Careena, the cat-person duelist and Radiant Sword Morley, the royal and dutiful Queen of the Deep Palamena, and the diminutive bardic Woodland Custodian Julei. We also learned that we’ll be able to assemble this cast into three-character parties, and we’ll be able to change their abilities and classes with the power of Mana’s eight different elemental guardians. For instance, Val can equip Salamander to gain access to a lance and shield and wield the power of fire whereas Careena can wield the Jinn spirit wind to utilize wind-wielding fans and a dancing combat style.

With a release date now set for Visions of Mana, players can look forward to hearing new details leading up to the game’s release in August. Stay tuned for more updates and information on the Visions of Mana topic here at Shacknews as it drops, and be sure to check out our previous preview of what the game plays like so far!