PS VR2 PC adaptor gets August release date PS VR2 owners will be able to plug their VR headsets into PCs and play games on SteamVR starting in early August.

The long-awaited adaptor that will make it so the PlayStation VR2 headset can be used with PCs and PC gaming finally has a release date and retail price. Come August, players will be able to purchase a device that will allow Sony’s VR headset work with PCs and play games that operate on programs like SteamVR.

PlayStation announced the release date and price of the PS VR2 PC adaptor in a press release on the PlayStation Blog. The adaptor will be available for sale at a retail price of $59.99 USD on the PlayStation Direct online shop starting on August 7, 2024. The package contains just the adaptor, which features a USB cord and a block which the PS VR2 is connected to.

The PlayStation VR2 adaptor is a simple package that will let players connect the PS VR2 to PCs to play games on SteamVR.

Source: PlayStation

PlayStation also shared some specs for the minimum PC requirements to run the PS VR2:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

RAM / memory: 8 GB or more

GPU / graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required) / NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later. (For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card)

DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

USB: Direct connection only

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later**

PlayStation has also warned that some features of the PS VR2 won’t work when playing games on PC. HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback other than vibration will not be available for use on PC applications.

The PlayStation VR2 released in early 2023 and offered a promising alternative in the VR gaming market. Unfortunately, it hasn’t had a lot of software support outside of a few first-party titles and mostly third-party developers. Hopefully, with the PS VR2 adaptor coming in August, the headset can find new life in a more active environment. Stay tuned for more updates right here at Shacknews.