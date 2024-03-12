System Shock remake comes to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S in May 2024 Nightdive Studios is finally bringing the System Shock remake to consoles, complete with new features and an alternate ending.

Last year, Nightdive brought another classic back to modern audiences on PC with the System Shock remake, and now it’s set to arrive on consoles and give PlayStation and Xbox players that same fun. The release dates for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S have been set for late May 2024.

Nightdive Studios announced the release dates for PlayStation and Xbox consoles on social media this week. On May 21, 2024, Nightdive’s System Shock remake will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s not just a simple port either. Nightdive promises that new features will be implemented across all versions at the game’s launch, including a reworked new possible ending for the game.

System Shock remake was an absolutely stellar work from Nightdive, fully recreating the classic, but very unwieldy original game to give us all the scares and dread of the Citadel Station in a refined and highly-upgraded package. Its classic sensibilities combined with Nightdive’s upgrades made it easy to award System Shock remake a winning Shacknews review, not to mention playing a part in Nightdive’s Do it for Shacknews 2023 award.

With a release date set for console versions of the game, System Shock fans on PlayStation and Xbox should get ready when the remake hits their platforms in May. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates and details, as well as more System Shock coverage.