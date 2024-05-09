PO'ed: Definitive Edition gets May release date Nightdive Studios is set to launch the bizarre first-person shooter starring the angriest of chefs next week.

Nightdive Studios has been hard at work on its latest retro revival, and it’s a weird one, but it’s coming quite soon! PO’ed: Defnitive Edition was officially unveiled last month, and now it has a confirmed release date. This spruced uptake on one of the most bizarre first-person shooters of all time will be launching in mid-May 2024, next week.

Nightdive Studios shared the release date for PO’ed: Definitive Edition in a new trailer launched this week. On May 16, 2024, the game will come out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will also feature a multitude of upgrades not found in the original. As shared by Nightdive, PO’ed: Definitive Edition will feature “framerate improvements and redefined controls, updated visuals, antialiasing, up to 4K 144 FPS performance, and more!” That is to say, in typical Nightdive fashion, this is much more than a simple port to modern platforms.

PO’ed is absolutely one of the most bizarre projects Nightdive has pursued in its efforts to preserve amazing classics. Originally developed and released by Any Channel Inc. for the 3DO Interactive Multiplayer console, this game puts players in the role of an angry chef, left as a the sole survivor of a deadly alien attack on the ship which he was employed. Now, he and an arsenal of culinary inspired weapons are the only thing standing between those aliens and more bloodshed. The Definitive Edition was announced by Nightdive at the beginning of April and caught us by complete surprise.

With PO’ed: Definitive Edition set for launch next week, we’ll share more about the game as we get closer to its release. Stay tuned for more coverage and updates right here at Shacknews.