Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC gets April release date The second premium DLC for Remnant 2 will take players back to Yaesha to explore a new map, enemies, weapons, and more.

Gunfire Games and Arc Games have announced and dated the next major DLC for Remnant 2. The Awakened Kingdom is the second of three planned premium DLCs that have been in the works for the game and it looks to bring a wealth of new content to Remnant 2. A new map set in the Yaesha biome will have us discovering its deeper secrets, and with it comes a new archetype, weapons, enemies, bosses, and a massive rebalancing of existing gear. We won’t be waiting long for it either. The Forgotten Kingdom comes out later this month.

Gunfire Games and Arc Games announced the release date for Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom with a new trailer. The DLC will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 23, 2024, selling at $9.99 USD by itself. You can also get it in the DLC Bundle for $24.99, which includes The Forgotten Kingdom, the previous Awakened King DLC, and the third DLC when it arrives later this year.

Taking the game back to Yaesha, players will delve into the deepest depths of the land’s ancient civilization. Deep within the ruins of a lost tribe, a wrathful ancient stone spirit known as Lydusa awaits. Players will explore a new and gorgeous overworld map, fight new enemies and bosses, and be able to discover new equipment, weapons, and the Invoker archetype, which allows them to wield “the mystic power of the jungle.” Gunfire promises more info on the Invoker coming soon. Want to know more? You can also check out our preview of The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Players will explore a new Yaesha map full of interesting new mysteries in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom.

Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom is set to arrive later this April and more news is on the way.