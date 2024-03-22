Final Fantasy 16's The Rising Tide DLC will be launching in April 2024 A new trailer dropped for the DLC, revealing that classic Final Fantasy summon Leviathan will play heavily into upcoming stories and battles.

The last currently planned DLC for Final Fantasy 16 is on the way and we finally have a release date for it. The Rising Tide promises to bring all-new battles and an extended story to the game, and it looks like Leviathan will figure heavily into the expansion as a new Eikon to battle and eventually wield. Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide also got a release date.

Square Enix shared the details of Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide in a new trailer released this week. According to the announcement, The Rising Tide will launch on April 18, 2024. You can get it as a single expansion to Final Fantasy 16 or package it with the previous Echoes of the Fallen DLC in FF16’s expansion pass. Either way, this story will extend Clive and company’s adventures as they enter new lands, take on new foes, and come face to face with the might of another classic Final Fantasy summon, Leviathan.

It looks like not only are we in to battle Leviathan in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide, but we’ll also be able to harness the water serpent’s power as a new Eikon for Clive’s collection. That means being able to utilize an array of new water attacks including what looks like an artillery shell of water fired into the air that then rains down on enemies in an area. This also marks what is likely to be the end of Final Fantasy 16 content, as Square Enix has previously signaled it doesn’t intend to go too far past this expansion pass set of DLCs.

Final Fantasy 16 is also still gearing up for a release on PC, so with The Rising Tide DLC right around the corner, stay tuned for more details, updates, and news on the game.