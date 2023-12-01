Final Fantasy 16 director teases two-episode DLC will expand Clive's story FF16 Director Hiroshi Takai shared that the DLC will explore the 'darkness' and 'mystery', and claimed more challenging battles are coming.

Final Fantasy 16 offered a very unique approach to the series this year, but it was quite an impressive one, and the game’s director just teased some details about how the adventures will continue. Final Fantasy 16 Director Hiroshi Takai recently spoke to the matter of DLC for Final Fantasy 16 and, in doing so, he confirmed that there are two upcoming DLC “episodes” in the works that will expand upon Clive’s story, the world, and the battles he faces.

Director Takai shared these small details about the upcoming Final Fantasy 16 DLC at the 2023 PlayStation Partner Awards in Japan, as reported by Japanesse gaming website Game Watch and video game news Twitter Genki_JPN. When asked what comes next for the Final Fantasy series, Takai went into a bit of detail about two DLC episodes coming to Final Fantasy 16 in the future.

“These 2 episodes will allow you to learn about the world of FF16 in more detail and experience the ‘darkness’ and ‘mystery’ of Clive’s story,” Takai said, as translated by Genki. “We will also include new strong enemies and elements to make battles more enjoyable. Please look forward to it.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve learned about the DLCs in development for Final Fantasy 16, but it’s the first time we’ve heard anything about what they will entail. Two episodes focused on Clive make sense when there are major time skips in the game that are mostly left to narrative. It would allow us to see what we missed in those moments, though it could also simply be twists and all-new adventures. The promise of stronger enemies and new combat elements also sounds exciting and has us wondering what kind of new goodies we’ll be able to take into battle.

The Final Fantasy 16 DLCs are still in development and are continuing along towards completion. Stay tuned as we await more definitive details about when they’re coming, what kind of content will be in them, and more, right here at Shacknews.