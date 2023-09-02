Final Fantasy 16 drops free update; PC version & two paid DLCs in development Producer Naoki Yoshida surprised the PAX West 2023 crowd with some exciting FF16 announcements.

Final Fantasy 16 was one of the biggest games of the summer. However, it doesn't look like Square Enix is done telling its tale just yet. The game's voice actors came to PAX West 2023 for a special panel, but there was a surprise for attendees when FF16 Producer Naoki Yoshida appeared via recorded video message to announce that the game is getting a free update right now. Furthermore, two paid DLCs are on the way, as is the game's PC version.

(Minor spoilers are featured in the video below, so reader beware.)

Final Fantasy 16's newest free update is expected to be ready before the end of the day on Saturday, September 2. It will include alternate costumes for several of the game's characters, as well as an option to change weapon skins without compromising stats. That includes the all-new Onion Sword, which is included in this update. Newer players will also receive the option to try some different controller layouts

Yoshida also went on to discuss Final Fantasy 16's future, both on PlayStation and PC.

"One thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea's story and spend more time with her inhabitants," Yoshida said in his address during the Final Fantasy 16 PAX 2023 panel. "To accommodate, the developent team has started work on two installments of paid DLC. Finally, while Final Fantasy 16 was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, we are aware that many of you have been asking for a PC version. So allow me to take this opportunity to officially announce that development on a PC version is underway."

Yoshida noted that more specifics on the Final Fantasy 16 DLC content and the PC version would likely come before the end of the year. The FF16 producer is one of the busiest men in gaming, as he's also hard at work on Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail and may or may not have some specifics on a potential FF14 and FF16 crossover.

Final Fantasy 16 is available now on PlayStation 5. Those interested in reading more about it can check out our review. For those who don't own it, keep in mind that the digital version is currently on sale for the first time on the PlayStation Store.