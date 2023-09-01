Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 1: First Final Fantasy 16 discount

It's a big weekend for PC and Xbox owners, as they get to jump onto Starfield for the first time. What does that leave for PlayStation owners? Well, they have a few exclusives of their own. In fact, one of the biggest of the year is on sale for the first time. If you've been waiting to jump on Final Fantasy 16, now is the time to give it a shot as it gets its first major discount on the PlayStation Store.
Elsewhere, Xbox has some big third-party games featured for its End of Summer Sale, PlayStation is giving Double Discounts on big titles for PlayStation Plus members, and Nintendo is offering the best of Warner Bros. and Sega. Plus, don't forget about one of last year's biggest hits. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge just got DLC this week and the game is on sale across all three platforms right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Blue Fire - FREE!
- Inertial Drift - FREE!
- The Shadow Warrior Trilogy - $27.99 (65% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics - $2.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- End of Summer Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $48.99 (30% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $46.89 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/3)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead Space - $48.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $40.19 (33% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- After Us - $19.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Atomic Heart Premium Edition - $76.99 (30% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Essential Hits Edition - $24.74 (45% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox End of Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Super Saver Sale
- MLB The Show 23 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $17.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- Summer of Arcade Sale
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $31.09 (20% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Limbo - $2.49 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Summer of Arcade Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Final Fantasy 16 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $48.99 (30% off)
- Double Discounts (PlayStation Plus members will receive double the discounts shown below)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $62.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $59.49 (15% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $16.99 (15% off)
- Dead Space - $59.49 (15% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $47.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts - $55.99 (20% off)
- Atomic Heart - $59.49 (15% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $41.49 (17% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $58.09 (17% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/3)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K23 - $53.89 (23% off)
- It Takes Two - $26.79 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $38.99 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights - $46.89 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry - $46.19 (34% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.99 (30% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- L.A. Noire - $29.99 (25% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $21.59 (20% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Escape Academy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.84 (41% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PGA Tour 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dreams - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $29.99 (25% off)
- WB Games Great Family Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $25.66 (35% off)
- Two Point Campus - $13.49 (55% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- PAC-MAN World Re-PAC - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $17.99 (40% off)
- BIT.TRIP Collection - $2.69 (73% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 1: First Final Fantasy 16 discount