Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 1: First Final Fantasy 16 discount

One of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of the year is on sale for the first time.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's a big weekend for PC and Xbox owners, as they get to jump onto Starfield for the first time. What does that leave for PlayStation owners? Well, they have a few exclusives of their own. In fact, one of the biggest of the year is on sale for the first time. If you've been waiting to jump on Final Fantasy 16, now is the time to give it a shot as it gets its first major discount on the PlayStation Store.

Elsewhere, Xbox has some big third-party games featured for its End of Summer Sale, PlayStation is giving Double Discounts on big titles for PlayStation Plus members, and Nintendo is offering the best of Warner Bros. and Sega. Plus, don't forget about one of last year's biggest hits. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge just got DLC this week and the game is on sale across all three platforms right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

