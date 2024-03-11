New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 16's PC release is in 'final stages of optimization' & likely to get a demo

Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida warned that the PC specs on FF16 may end up 'somewhat high.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
2

With Final Fantasy 16’s final run of DLC coming up, many were curious about the PC version of the game as well, and producer Naoki Yoshida provided a wealth of details on the matter. In a recent interview, Yoshida shared that the PC version is its “final stages of optimization” and shouldn’t likely take more than a year to release. Moreover, there will is almost certainly going to be a demo leading up to its release.

Naoki Yoshida spilled some details on what’s going on with Final Fantasy 16’s PC version in a chat with Game Informer. There, Yoshida said that the Final Fantasy 16 developers are coming into the last rounds of development on the game. He also shared a small tease of what hardware requirements players are going to be looking at when it comes out:

Clive standing before the fire-spirit Ifrit in Final Fantasy 16.
Producer Naoki Yoshida didn't have a release date for Final Fantasy 16 on PC, but he claims it's not horribly far off.
Source: Square Enix

Yoshida would go on to share that while he couldn’t really share a release date just yet, the team doesn’t expect Final Fantasy 16’s PC version will take much longer than a year to get ready. Yoshida expects it could possibly be sooner, and the developers want to get players good and excited for it:

Final Fantasy 16 was a highlight of 2023’s RPG offerings, enjoying a high-scoring Shacknews review, and it’s arguably only gotten better with the release of an update that brought New Game+ and a run of DLC episodes expanding the story. With what sounds like a PC release coming around the corner, stay tuned for more details such as the demo and final release date.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

