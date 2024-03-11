Final Fantasy 16's PC release is in 'final stages of optimization' & likely to get a demo Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida warned that the PC specs on FF16 may end up 'somewhat high.'

With Final Fantasy 16’s final run of DLC coming up, many were curious about the PC version of the game as well, and producer Naoki Yoshida provided a wealth of details on the matter. In a recent interview, Yoshida shared that the PC version is its “final stages of optimization” and shouldn’t likely take more than a year to release. Moreover, there will is almost certainly going to be a demo leading up to its release.

Naoki Yoshida spilled some details on what’s going on with Final Fantasy 16’s PC version in a chat with Game Informer. There, Yoshida said that the Final Fantasy 16 developers are coming into the last rounds of development on the game. He also shared a small tease of what hardware requirements players are going to be looking at when it comes out:

In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now. When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that – the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high.

Producer Naoki Yoshida didn't have a release date for Final Fantasy 16 on PC, but he claims it's not horribly far off.

Source: Square Enix

Yoshida would go on to share that while he couldn’t really share a release date just yet, the team doesn’t expect Final Fantasy 16’s PC version will take much longer than a year to get ready. Yoshida expects it could possibly be sooner, and the developers want to get players good and excited for it:

We're looking to release a demo for the PC version as well. Again, we can't really talk about too much in terms of details of when it's going to come out – I think in a little bit more time we'll be in a better place to announce things. But one thing's for sure: It won't be too distant in the future.

Final Fantasy 16 was a highlight of 2023’s RPG offerings, enjoying a high-scoring Shacknews review, and it’s arguably only gotten better with the release of an update that brought New Game+ and a run of DLC episodes expanding the story. With what sounds like a PC release coming around the corner, stay tuned for more details such as the demo and final release date.