Vampire survival game V Rising gets May 2024 release date Stunlock Studios announced that V Rising is finally ready to exit early access and hit its Version 1.0 this coming season.

V Rising has been stalking its way through early since May 2022, bringing a unique brand of gothic vampire RPG gameplay and aesthetic to the survival genre. Now, a couple years later, it’s ready to head out into the world in Version 1.0 condition. Developer Stunlock Studios has officially given V Rising a release date and it’s set to be released in full in May 2024. There’s also a PlayStation 5 version planned for release later this year.

Stunlock Studios announced the upcoming 1.0 release of V Rising in a Steam developer blog post this week. The game will officially be coming out of Early Access with an official release on PC on May 8, 2024. What’s more, Stunlock has also further confirmed that the PS5 version of the game will still be coming in 2024 as well, though the team doesn’t have a concrete release date just yet.

Alongside the Version 1.0 release of V Rising, Stunlock Studios also shared a list of updates that are coming with the release:

Explore a new deadly endgame zone: The Ruins of Mortium!

A final chapter to cap off your Vampire journey!

Dynamic endgame events!

A new breed of foe, and new V Blood bosses!

New weapons, A new tier of equipment, and magic improvements!

Improvements to castle building, decor, and storage!

Native, smoothly implemented gamepad support!

Game optimization, visual improvements, and an all around smoother experience!

It sounds like those who have been playing V Rising up to this point will be rewarded with end game content while everyone will be able to enjoy features like the new weapons and equipment tiers right away. V Rising was a prominent part of our E6 2022 showcase and it’s great to see the game has made it to a sort of finish line with its 1.0 release. We’re still waiting on that PS5 release date, so stay tuned for more details and coverage of V Rising as updates drop.