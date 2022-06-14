Shacknews E6 2022: V Rising with the Stunlock Studios devs The Shacknews Staff are going to tap into our inner vampires with the developers behind V Rising.

V Rising has been absolutely popping off and we here at Shacknews decided what better way to celebrate than to play it with the developers? That’s right, as part of Shacknews E6 2022, the team is jumping into the fray with the Stunlock Studios devs to talk about their smash-hit, V Rising. Take a look at the stream below, and if you miss it live, we’ll have a VOD for you after the fact.

The Shacknews E6 2022: V Rising livestream with the Stunlock Studios developers is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET on June 14, 2022. Viewers should anticipate at least an hour’s worth of game time here, which means that if you tune in live you’ll be able to ask some questions in that chat. To do this, go ahead and join us directly on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Though it’s currently in Early Access, V Rising has seen a meteoric rise to fame this year. Players take on the role as a vampire in this RPG, survival game, and can even team up with their buddies for some co-op or PVP action. Avoid the sun and build your own vampire castle as you attempt to become the most powerful hunter of the night. Take a look at the V Rising Steam page if you haven’t already embraced the night.

There is a whole lot more content coming to your eyeballs during Shacknews E6 2022. Make sure you check out our Shacknews E6 2022 livestream schedule so you can plan your viewing parties.