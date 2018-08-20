Wolfenstein: Youngblood gets update with Ray-Tracing and DLSS
Bethesda's hit sequel to the Wolfenstein series, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, just got a lot prettier thanks to DLSS and ray-tracing.
Bethesda's hit sequel to the Wolfenstein series, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, just got a lot prettier thanks to DLSS and ray-tracing.
Id Software's highly anticipated shooter sequel Doom Eternal will be out later this year. Will it support NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing technology?
Find out what 2019 has in store for your wallet and PC by watching the NVIDIA CES 2019 press conference right here.
Here are the games slated to feature NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology, including Metro Exodus and Battlefield 5.