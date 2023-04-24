Resident Evil 2 & 3's ray tracing options have been restored on Steam After a previous update accidentally removed ray tracing options, a new update has restored them.

Earlier this month, players of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes on Steam were dismayed to find that ray tracing options had suddenly been removed from the game, making turning the option on or off impossible. Capcom addressed the matter recently, but couldn’t offer a solution at the moment. Now, one has come out in the form of an update that supposedly fixes the issue on both games. Resident Evil 2 and 3 should have their ray tracing options again.

Capcom announced the solution for the ray tracing issues in Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes via the Resident Evil Games Twitter. Reportedly, after the most recent update, players who couldn’t find the ray tracing options in their graphics settings in either game should be able to access them once more. We can confirm that as of the latest update, the options are, indeed, there in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on Steam again.

Source: Capcom

This is the conclusion of a very odd incident which saw the options removed earlier this month. Players reported the bug enough that Capcom eventually responded publicly on the matter, apologizing for the ray tracing options in Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes being removed. It was reportedly an unintentional removal, and other features were also apparently affected, including 3D Audio.

The update that restored ray tracing doesn’t say anything about the audio issue, but at the very least, players should be able to enjoy ray tracing in both games again. For more coverage on the Resident Evil franchise, including the newly released Resident Evil 4, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates.